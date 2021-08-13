9,180 new COVID-19 cases, 275 more deaths reported on Friday

The 9,180 new cases include 30 imported cases and 9,150 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,531), Bình Dương (2,816), Đồng Nai (808), Long An (623), Khánh Hòa (243), Đồng Tháp (152), Cần Thơ (142), Trà Vinh (140), Hà Nội (97), Vĩnh Long (71), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (69), Phú Yên (64), An Giang (61), Tây Ninh (61), Đà Nẵng (58), Thừa Thiên Huế (31), Bình Thuận (28), Gia Lai (18), Đắk Nông (16), Hà Tĩnh (15), Nghệ An (14), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (10), Quảng Trị (8 ), Kiên Giang (8 ), Ninh Thuận (7), Đắk Lắk (7), Bình Phước (7), Bạc Liêu (5), Hải Dương (4), Quảng Bình (4), Thanh Hóa (4), Lạng Sơn (4), Quảng Nam (4), Hậu Giang (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Nam Định (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Cà Mau (1); 1,999 of these were found in the community.

An additional 275 COVID-19 deaths were also announced bringing the total to 5,088.