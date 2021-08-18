8,656 domestic cases and 298 COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday

Residents of Hà Nội’s Linh Đàm Residential Area waiting for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,656 domestic COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 301,957.

A further 298 fatalities recorded on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 5,825 were found in the community.

HCM City is still topping the list with 3,731 cases, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 2,513.

Other new infections were found in Đồng Nai (443), Long An (428), Tiền Giang (282), Đà Nẵng (134), Kiên Giang (169), An Giang (105), Tây Ninh (104), Cần Thơ (91), Khánh Hòa (86), Bến Tre (72), Phú Yên (65), Vĩnh Long (61), Nghệ An (59), Quảng Nam (53), Hà Nội (46), Đồng Tháp (31), Bình Thuận (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Hậu Giang (16), Bình Định (15), Đắk Nông (13), Quảng Trị (12), Quảng Ngãi (9), Ninh Thuận (8), Quảng Bình (8), Hà Tĩnh (8), Gia Lai (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Lâm Đồng (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Đắk Lắk (5), Lào Cai (4), Sơn La (2), Cà Mau (2), Ninh Bình (1), Thái Bình (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Điện Biên (1), and Bạc Liêu (1).

Wednesday's total number of community cases decreased by 951 in total, while HCM City's increased by 172, compared to the previous day.

Among the new COVID-related deaths, there were 255 in HCM City, as well as fatalities reported in Bình Dương (20), Long An (11), Cần Thơ (2), Bến Tre (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Đà Nẵng (1), Bắc Giang (1), Bình Thuận (1), Đồng Nai (1), Đồng Tháp (1) and Kiên Giang (1).

As of Wednesday, Việt Nam has recorded 6,770 COVID-related deaths, accounting for 2.2 per cent of the infections and equal to the world's death rate.

A further 3,751 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 115,059, while 654 people are being treated in intensive care units and 22 patients require life support (ECMO).

So far, 15,518,869 people have been vaccinated, of those 1,486,425 people have been given two doses.

Six out of 62 localities nationwide have not detected new cases in the last 14 days including provinces of Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình and Hải Phòng City.

On the same day, 12 imported cases were reported. VNS