8,429 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

A medical worker gives COVID-19 vaccination to a resident in a locked down area in Linh Trung Ward, Thủ Đức City in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Chung

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,429 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 170,190, according to the Ministry of Health.

Fifty-two of them were imported cases and the remaining 8,377 infections were all domestic.

HCM City recorded the most with 4,171 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 1,606 and Long An with 566.

Other localities that reported new cases included Đồng Nai (364), Tây Ninh (298), Khánh Hòa (189), Đồng Tháp (141), Cần Thơ (120), Bến Tre (98), Hà Nội (98), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (81), Vĩnh Long (72), Bình Thuận (72), Đà Nẵng (66), Phú Yên (60), Gia Lai (39), Sóc Trăng (33), Trà Vinh (33), Đắk Lắk (29), Ninh Thuận (29), An Giang (26), Quảng Ngãi (23), Bình Định (18), Đắk Nông (16), Kiên Giang (16), Hậu Giang (16), Nghệ An (12), Quảng Nam (12), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Lào Cai (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Ninh Bình (7), Bạc Liêu (6), Bình Phước (5), Quảng Trị (4), Kon Tum (4), Phú Thọ (3), Sơn La (3), Hải Dương (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Quảng Bình (3), Điện Biên (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Bắc Giang (2), Hưng Yên (1) and Cà Mau (1).

A total of 1,570 cases were detected in the community.

As many as 3,866 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, meaning 50,831 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Nearly seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Four out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Yên Bái, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn and Thái Bình.

The MoH on Tuesday also announced 376 fatalities related to COVID-19, who died from July 25 to August 3. They were in 13 provinces and cities including HCM City, Long An, Đồng Tháp, Bến Tre, Đồng Nai, Vĩnh Long, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, An Giang, Ninh Thuận, Bình Thuận and Khánh Hòa.

The country has now recorded 2,071 deaths related to COVID-19. — VNS