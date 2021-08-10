8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday

- HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August
- Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients
- Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials
- Health ministry wants HCM City to confirm intention to buy 5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Việt Nam to start human clinical trial of new home-made COVID vaccine
HÀ NỘI — A further 8,385 new domestic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, a decrease of 938 cases compared to the previous day.
The highest number of cases was confirmed in HCM City with 3,956, followed by southern Bình Dương Province with 1,325, Long An (890 cases) and Đồng Nai (732 cases).
Other domestic infections were in 36 other provinces and cities including Nghệ An (128 cases), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Cần Thơ (106) and Tây Ninh (102).
The health ministry confirmed 61 new cases in Hà Nội.
The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 388 new deaths on Tuesday. Most of them (308) were in HCM City, increasing the total number of deaths across the country to 4,145.
As many as 4,428 patients were declared recovered the same day. Việt Nam now has seen 80,348 recoveries.
Also on Tuesday, five new imported cases were confirmed. — VNS
- Four new positive cases reported in the district
- Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in six U.S. states as reopening accelerates
- Record high of new coronavirus cases reported in California: More than 6,000 in a day
- South Korea closes schools again just three days after they reopened as 176 new coronavirus cases reported
- No new coronavirus cases reported in Lake of the Ozarks partiers, health official says
- Vietnam Airlines to open six new domestic routes in June
- VNA opens four new domestic air routes linking with Can Tho
- Vietnam Airlines gears up to open six new domestic routes
- New coronavirus cases surge nearly 50% across US in one week with 31 states now seeing an uptick in infections - as Arizona becomes latest hotspot state to reverse reopening by closing bars, gyms and water parks
- The US sees a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day
- China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time
- Massachusetts Reports 210 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 More Deaths
- US dips under 50,000 new coronavirus cases
- Beijing reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since emergence of new cluster
- Vietnam Airlines rebounds with launch of five new domestic air routes
- Vietnam Airlines to open two new domestic routes
- Our new domestic violence bill will outlaw economic and physical abuse
- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, Indonesia
- California breaks record with more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases in a day
- U.S. reports a record 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day
8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday have 478 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.