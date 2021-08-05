7,244 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday and 393 deaths

HÀ NỘI — A further 393 people have died of complications related to COVID-19, bringing Việt Nam's total number of fatalities to 2,720.
The announcement was made Thursday evening by health officials, who also said 7,244 new cases were detected during the day.
The patients died between August 1 and 5 in 16 provinces and cities.
HCM City registered the most deaths (214), followed by Bình Dương (112), and Tiền Giang (27).
The rest were recorded in Long An (27), Đồng Tháp (8), Đồng Nai (8), Bến Tre (4), Vĩnh Long (3), and one each in Sóc Trăng, Khánh Hòa, Bình Thuận, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tày, An Giang, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ.
Reports from health officials also said 3,707 people were given the all-clear, bringing the country's total recoveries to 58,040.
Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, five were imported and 7,239 were domestic infections.
A drop of 379 domestic cases was registered compared to Wednesday.
HCM City still recorded the most infections with 3,886, followed by Bình Dương (822), Long An (715), Đồng Nai (358), Tây Ninh (235), Tiền Giang (169), Đồng Tháp (114), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (112).
New patients were also detected in Khánh Hòa (96), Đà Nẵng (92), Bình Thuận (75), Hà Nội (69), Vĩnh Long (58), Phú Yên (55), Cần Thơ (52), Bến Tre (36), Bình Định (35), Đắk Lắk (32), Ninh Thuận (32), Gia Lai (24), An Giang (21), Hải Dương (21), Sóc Trăng (20), Kiên Giang (12), Quảng Bình (11), Quảng Ngãi (10), Quảng Nam (9), Trà Vinh (9), Bình Phước (8), Bạc Liêu (7), Đắk Nông (7), Thái Bình (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Lào Cai (5), Bắc Giang (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Lạng Sơn (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Cà Mau (1), Hưng Yên (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Quảng Trị (1), Yên Bái (1).
Out of the total, 1,562 were reported as community transmissions.
Việt Nam's total caseload now stands at 185,057.
As of Thursday evening, 7,553,318 jabs of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — VNS
