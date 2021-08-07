6,000 foreign experts vaccinated in Binh Duong coronavirus hotspot

Binh Duong province, a major coronavirus hotspot in southern Vietnam, is set to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more than 6,000 foreign experts as part of the next phase of the national rollout of the vaccine.
The latest stage of the vaccine campaign began on August 6 and will run to August 20 at My Phuoc General Hospital and Becamex International Hospital.
This phase will see 1,153 foreign experts working at various Japanese invested enterprises receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 313 people working at US-invested enterprises will get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine shots.
In addition, 4,552 Chinese experts working at domestic and foreign enterprises will also get the Sinopharm shot.
Along with vaccinations targeting foreign experts, local authorities have deployed 177 teams to work at fixed and mobile vaccination sites to ensure inoculations for priority groups, including healthcare workers, on-duty soldiers and policemen at checkpoints, quarantine sites, and those who have already received their first shot.
The province will also inoculate people aged over 65, those with underlying health conditions, people living in areas hit by the virus, suppliers of food and essential goods, teachers, students, and freelance workers.
As of 6:00 on August 6, Binh Duong province, a major industrial complex hub in southern Vietnam, has recorded more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases since the resurgence of the virus three and a half months ago. About 144 patients have died of COVID-19 and other underlying illnesses.
Source: VOV
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
- Coronavirus UPDATES: Sage expert warns virus 'will be in UK forever'
- New mutation of the coronavirus 'may be a GOOD thing': Strain common in Europe, America and parts of Asia is more infectious but less deadly, expert claims
- Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: List of all activities that are allowed and prohibited based on red, orange or green zones
- Coronavirus: India cases surpass half a million
- Exclusive: China-backed hackers 'targeted COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna'
- Russia to begin Covid-19 vaccine trials on 40,000 people next week
- Russian doctors wary of rapidly approved Covid-19 vaccine, survey shows
- Kazakhstan says it has secured supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
- Russia offers to help US with Covid-19 vaccine; US says no
- Coronavirus latest updates: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 74.69%
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 15
- Vietnam’s new Covid-19 hotspot fueled by Da Nang: experts
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
- Da Nang coronavirus outbreak could be 'under control' by month end: ministry
- Two fresh Covid-19 cases confirmed in Quang Nam, Hai Duong
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
- Vietnam to give exceptional entry permission to foreign sports experts
- Coronavirus news LIVE: France goes on UK quarantine list as deaths reach 41,347
6,000 foreign experts vaccinated in Binh Duong coronavirus hotspot have 430 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.