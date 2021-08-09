5,155 new infections announced on Monday morning, of which 15 were imported and 5,140 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (2,349), Binh Duong (1,725), Long An (287), Dong Nai (183), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (177), Tay Ninh (157), Vinh Long (57), An Giang (37) ), Phu Yen (31), Can Tho (27), Kien Giang (19), Dong Thap (18), Thua Thien Hue (17), Hau Giang (15), Gia Lai (14), Dak Nong (14) , Hai Duong (5), Hanoi (4), Lao Cai (1), Son La (1), Bac Lieu (1), and Ca Mau (1). 786 cases of these were detected in the community.
- Vietnam reports 598 new cases on Saturday morning
- Việt Nam reports 2,180 new cases on Monday evening
- 80 Covid deaths, 8,656 new cases reported Monday
- Over 2,000 more Covid-19 infections announced in Monday morning report
- Victoria records four new cases linked to MCG, taking the total outbreak to 18
- COVID-19 In Maryland: For 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
- Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
- Covid-19: 10,972 new cases reported, Selangor still at top of list with 4,404
- Monday morning: Vietnam reports 2,015 new coronavirus cases
- Western Australia to further ease restrictions after no new cases of Covid-19
- 80 Covid deaths, 11,305 new cases
- South Australia records six new cases of COVID-19 linked to winery and restaurant
- Covid-19 update: 8 new cases, all imported (June 7)
- Country records 2,155 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning
- District recoveries pegged at 881, higher than new cases
- James Martin confirms further delay for new episodes of Saturday Morning as he takes break
- Coronavirus: 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In India; Overall Count Rises To 43
- Vietnam confirms additional 2,787 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday morning
- After 102 COVID-free days, New Zealand detects 4 new cases, reimposes lockdown restrictions
- S.Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set 2nd straight national record
5,155 new cases announced on Monday morning have 254 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.