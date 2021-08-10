The 5,149 new COVID-19 cases announced this morning include five imported cases and 5,144 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (2,490), Bình Dương (1,325), Đồng Nai (354), Long An (313), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Tây Ninh (102), Tiền Giang (100), Bến Tre (58), An Giang (53), Vĩnh Long (52), Sóc Trăng (43), Ninh Thuận (32), Kiên Giang (26), Cần Thơ (23), Đắk Lắk (19), Phú Yên (13), Đồng Tháp (13), Hậu Giang (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Cà Mau (2), Hải Dương (1), Bạc Liêu (1), and Hà Nội (1); 662 of the local cases were found in the community.
- China announces biggest drop in new COVID-19 cases
- Hope for China as report shows new COVID-19 cases falling
- Coronavirus: Hope for China as report finds new COVID-19 cases falling
- Coronavirus Recoveries Overtake New COVID-19 Cases in China for the First Time, Health Officials Say
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13
- South Korea reports 169 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths
- New Covid-19 cases decline, but tracking method revised again
- New COVID-19 cases, deaths in China drop to encouraging thresholds: health official
- New COVID-19 cases drop for 16 straight days outside Hubei
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since February 13
- Hanoi tightens supervision to detect COVID-19 cases
- Delhi hospital keeping two suspected COVID-19 cases in isolation
- Hanoi tightens supervision for timely detection of COVID-19 cases
- Two COVID-19 cases in Vinh Phuc show negative results for second time
- COVID-19 cases in China fall for 2nd day
- No suspected COVID-19 cases in Nigeria — NCDC
- COVID-19 cases on Diamond Princess ship rise to 355: Japan official
- US Forces Korea Imposes Self-Quarantine Amid South Korea’s Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
- China's Hubei Province Reports 14,840 New COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases and 242 New Deaths
- Coronavirus: Dozens more COVID-19 cases confirmed as Diamond Princess quarantine ends
5,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.