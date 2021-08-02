500-bed COVID-19 treatment hospital to be established in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Monday afternoon announced it will set up a field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Hà Nội, under the management of the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital.
The new hospital, called the Hà Nội COVID-19 Treatment Hospital, will be located in Yên Sở Ward, Hoàng Mai District, with a capacity of 500 beds, according to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long.
It will serve as an intensive care unit providing emergency treatment to severe and critical COVID-19 patients.
The hospital will also be in charge of providing guidance and technical and professional support in the resuscitation of COVID-19 patients.
The Minister of Health assigned the Director of Hà Nội Medical University Hospital to mobilise the medical human resources, facilities and equipment of the hospital.
Hà Nội City's People’s Committee will direct the city’s departments, agencies and sectors to coordinate with the COVID-19 Treatment Hospital to transfer COVID-19 patients and at the same time ensure logistics and security for the hospital.
The hospital is expected to be put into operation by mid-August.
At the same time, the Ministry of Health is setting up an Intensive Care Center at facility No 2 of the Việt Nam-Germany Hospital and Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nam.
The Ministry of Health also requested the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to quickly increase the number of beds, especially in the recovery area.
Health staff from Bạch Mai Hospital, the Việt Nam-Germany Hospital, and Huế Central Hospital are in HCM City, together with a working team from the Ministry of Health, putting together intensive care units as was reported earlier this week. They have been working day and night to get the field hospitals operational.
On Monday, more than 200 doctors and nurses from Bạch Mai Hospital arrived in HCM City to start treating COVID-19 patients at the 500-bed Intensive Care Centre at field hospital No 16.
Also on Monday, the Intensive Care Centre at the City International Hospital received 70 critical COVID-19 patients. The centre was set up by the health ministry on Sunday. — VNS
