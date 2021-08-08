4,949 new COVID-19 cases, 147 more deaths reported on Sunday evening

The new 4,949 COVID-19 cases include two imported cases and 4,947 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (2,002), Bình Dương (1,733), Đồng Nai (224), Khánh Hòa (201), Cần Thơ (71), Đà Nẵng (68), Trà Vinh (67), Ninh Thuận (62), Hà Nội (51), Bình Thuận (46), Đồng Tháp (44), Đắk Lắk (41), Phú Yên (29), Lâm Đồng (21), Bến Tre (20), An Giang (15), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Nam (6), Hà Tĩnh (5), Quảng Ngãi (5), Bình Phước (5), Cà Mau (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (4), Gia Lai (4), Hải Dương (3), Phú Thọ (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Thái Bình (1), Hưng Yên (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Quảng Bình (1), and Hà Nam (1); 881 of the local cases were found in the community.
An additiona 147 COVID-19 related deaths in six localities were also announced this evening, bringing the total death toll to 3,397.
