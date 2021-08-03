4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 190 more deaths reported on Tuesday evening

The new 4,851 new cases announced this evening include 37 new imported cases and 4,814 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City(2,173), Bình Dương (1,087), Long An (320), Đồng Nai (217), Khánh Hòa (189), Tây Ninh (122), Đồng Tháp (110), Hà Nội (97), Cần Thơ (89), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (81), Phú Yên (40), Gia Lai (39), Bến Tre (36), Trà Vinh (33), Ninh Thuận (29), Quảng Ngãi (23), Đắk Lắk (18), Hậu Giang (16), Kiên Giang (13), Quảng Nam (12), Thừa Thiên – Huế (9), Lào Cai (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Ninh Bình (7), Nghệ An (7), Bình Phước (5), Kon Tum (4), Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Bình (3), Quảng Trị (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Bắc Giang (2), Hưng Yên (1), Hải Dương (1), Điện Biên (1), and Cà Mau (1); 883 of the local cases were found in the community.

A further 190 COVID-19 related deaths between July 25 and August 3 were also reported.