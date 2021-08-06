4,315 new infections were recorded on Friday evening, of which 4,311 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (1,497), Binh Duong (847), Long An (573), Dong Nai (347), Khanh Hoa (269), Hanoi (115), Tay Ninh (102), Can Tho (94), Dong Nai Tower (88), Binh Thuan (66), Da Nang (61), Ben Tre (52), Tra Vinh (28), Ninh Thuan (25), Nghe An (21), Dak Lak (17), Phu Yen ( 16), Hau Giang (12), Quang Nam (11), Gia Lai (10), Lao Cai (9), Thai Binh (8 ), Ha Tinh (8 ), Ninh Binh (8 ), Thanh Hoa (5) , Binh Phuoc (5), Quang Ngai (5), Hai Duong (4), Quang Binh (3), Vinh Phuc (2), Thua Thien Hue (2), and Ha Giang (1). 663 cases were detected in the community.
4,292 more patients were given the all-clear.
