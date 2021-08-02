4,254 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday evening

Seven imported cases and 4,247 domestic cases in HCM City (2,267), Bình Dương (453), Long An (445), Khánh Hòa (286), Đồng Nai (191), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (132), Hà Nội (113), Cần Thơ (102), Đồng Tháp (66), Trà Vinh (31), Phú Yên (25), Ninh Thuận (19), Quảng Nam (19), Đắk Lắk (14), Nghệ An (13), Hậu Giang (11), Bình Phước (8 ), Bình Định (7), Hà Tĩnh (7), Sơn La (6), Gia Lai (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Thừa Thiên – Huế (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Hà Nam (2), Quảng Bình (2), Đắk Nông (2), Hưng Yên (1), and Kiên Giang (1).
