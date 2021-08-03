3,578 new COVID-19 cases, 186 more deaths reported on Tuesday morning

The 3,578 new COVID-19 cases announced this morning include 15 imported cases and 3,563 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,998), Bình Dương (519), Long An (246), Tây Ninh (176), Đồng Nai (147), Vĩnh Long (72), Bình Thuận (72), Đà Nẵng (66), Bến Tre (62), Sóc Trăng (33), Cần Thơ (31), Đồng Tháp (31), An Giang (26), Phú Yên (20), Bình Định (18), Đắk Lắk (11), Đắk Nông (8 ), Nghệ An (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kiên Giang (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Phú Thọ (3), Sơn La (3), Hải Dương (2), Điện Biên (1), Quảng Trị (1), Thanh Hóa (1), and Hà Nội (1); 687 of the local cases were found in the community.
An additional 186 COVID-19 related deaths between July 28 and August 2 were also reported in 10 cities and provinces.
