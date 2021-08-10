3,241 new COVID-19 cases, 388 more deaths reported on Tuesday evening

The 3,241 new local infections announced this evening were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,466), Long An (577), Đồng Nai (378), Nghệ An (128), Đồng Tháp (88), Cần Thơ (83), Đà Nẵng (74), Bình Thuận (63), Hà Nội (60), Bến Tre (49), Gia Lai (37), Đắk Lắk (36), Ninh Thuận (29), Phú Yên (24), Sóc Trăng (21), Lâm Đồng (18), Đắk Nông (17), Hà Tĩnh (15), Lào Cai (12), Hậu Giang (11), Quảng Ngãi (11), Quảng Nam (8 ), Trà Vinh (8 ), Hải Dương (7), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Thái Bình (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Kiên Giang (3), Sơn La (2), Bắc Giang (2), Nam Định (1), Quảng Bình (1); 453 of these were found in the community.
An additional 388 COVID-related deaths were also reported bringing the total death toll to 4,145.
