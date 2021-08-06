296 new deaths, 8,234 new cases reported on Friday

COVID-19 vaccination at Hà Nội-based Hữu Nghị hospital. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The Sub-committee for Treatment under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday announced 296 COVID-19 related deaths in 17 localities from August 1 to 6.

This brings Việt Nam's total number of fatalities to 3,016.

The deaths were recorded in HCM City (216), Long An Province (20), Đồng Nai (14), Vĩnh Long (7), Bến Tre (7), Cần Thơ (5), Tây Ninh (5), Tiền Giang (4), Hà Nội (4), Khánh Hoà (3), Sóc Trăng (2), Đà Nẵng (1), Bình Dương (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Trà Vinh (1), Bình Thuận (1) and Hà Tĩnh (1).

A total of 8,234 new cases were reported on Friday, including four imported and 8,320 local cases. The local cases were in HCM City (4,060), Bình Dương (1,169), Long An (859), Đồng Nai (554), Khánh Hòa (269), Tiền Giang (253), Đồng Tháp (141), Đà Nẵng (138), Hà Nội (116), Tây Ninh (102), Cần Thơ (94), Bình Thuận (66), Vĩnh Long (63), Trà Vinh (62), Bến Tre (52), An Giang (47), Phú Yên (43), Ninh Thuận (25), Gia Lai (24), Nghệ An (21), Bình Định (19), Kiên Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (17), Hà Tĩnh (13), Hậu Giang (12), Lào Cai (11), Quảng Nam (11), Thanh Hóa (9), Thái Bình (8), Ninh Bình (8), Hải Dương (5), Bình Phước (5), Quảng Ngãi (5), Đắk Nông (4), Lâm Đồng (4), Quảng Bình (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Quảng Trị (2), Lạng Sơn (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2) and Hà Giang (1).

Of these, 1,486 infections were detected in the community.

The total cases in Việt Nam has now reached 193,381.

Reports from health officials also said 4,292 people were given the all-clear, bringing the country's total recoveries to 62,332.

As many as 518 patients are in Intensive Care Units and 18 are on ECMO.

By Friday, more than 8 million people have been given COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 7.2 million having the first jab and 820,000 having been given the full two doses. — VNS