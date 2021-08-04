256 more deaths, 7,623 new COVID-19 infections reported

HÀ NỘI — A total of 256 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 2,327. The deaths occurred between July 25 and August 4. HCM City recorded the most deaths with 217.
A further 7,623 new infections were also found, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 177,813, the Ministry of Health has said.
HCM City recorded the most new infections with 3,300, followed by Bình Dương with 2,143 and Long An with 427.
Other localities that reported new cases were Đồng Nai (389), Tây Ninh (194), Bình Thuận (161), Đồng Tháp (156), Cần Thơ (150), Khánh Hòa (150), Đà Nẵng (93), Phú Yên (61), Vĩnh Long (60), Sóc Trăng (49), Ninh Thuận (29), An Giang (24), Bến Tre (24), Hà Nội (24), Bình Định (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (19), Thanh Hóa (17), Quảng Ngãi (15), Đắk Lắk (15), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hậu Giang (10), Quảng Nam (10), Gia Lai (10), Nghệ An (6), Bình Phước (6), Bạc Liêu (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Hưng Yên (3), Quảng Trị (3), Kon Tum (2), Sơn La (2), Lào Cai (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Yên Bái (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Nam Định (1) and Hà Giang (1).
Five cases were imported while the remaining 7,618 were all domestic.
A total of 1,865 cases were detected in the community.
There were 3,501 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the disease so far to 54,332.
Four out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Yên Bái, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn and Thái Bình.
Nearly 7.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.— VNS
