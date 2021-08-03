186 new deaths reported, HCM City’s caseload tops 100,000

People getting COVID-19 jabs at the Trịnh Hoài Đức sports centre, which has been turned into a vaccination facility, in Hà Nội on Monday. Only one new case was reported in the capital city on Tuesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — A further 186 people have died of COVID-19-related complications, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,881.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by health officials who also said 3,578 new cases were detected.

The patients died between July 28 and August 2 in 10 provinces and cities.

Most deaths were in HCM City where 165 people lost their lives.

The rest were in Đồng Tháp (10), Bến Tre (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Cần Thơ (2), and one each in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Ninh Thuận, Bình Thuận and Khánh Hòa.

Of the new cases, 15 were imported and 3,563 were domestic infections, taking the country's total caseload to 165,399 with 2,287 imported and 163,052 local transmissions.

In HCM City there were 1,998 new cases reported Tuesday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients there to 100,557.

The southern metropolis remains the epicentre of Việt Nam's fourth wave of COVID-19.

New cases were also found in Bình Dương (519), Long An (246), Tây Ninh (176), Đồng Nai (147), Vĩnh Long (72), Bình Thuận (72), Đà Nẵng (66), Bến Tre (62), Sóc Trăng (33), Cần Thơ (31), Đồng Tháp (31), An Giang (26), Phú Yên (20), Bình Định (18), Đắk Lắk (11), Đắk Nông (8), Nghệ An (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kiên Giang (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Phú Thọ (3), Sơn La (3), Hải Dương (2), Điện Biên (1), Quảng Trị (1), Thanh Hóa (1), and Hà Nội (1).

Out of the total, 687 were reported as community transmissions.

Since April 27 when the fourth wave started, 161,48 new cases have been reported and of those, 44,191 have been given the all-clear.

Four cities and provinces have now gone 14 days without any new infections. They are Yên Bái, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn and Thái Bình.

In Long An Province, the Long An General Hospital has been lifted out of lockdown after 34 days and resumes operations.

In Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, the third batch of vaccination will be carried out in the Côn Đảo island district from August 2-11. Around 1,400 people will receive the doses. — VNS