14,224 new cases confirmed on Monday, more than 9,000 patients given the all-clear

14,224 new infections recorded on Monday, of which 05 are imported cases and 14,219 domestic cases were recorded in Binh Duong 6.050), Ho Chi Minh City (5,889), Long An (524), Dong Nai (491), Tien Giang (221), Khanh Hoa (126), Hanoi (110), An Giang (90), Kien Giang (73), Nghe An (68), Tay Ninh (56), Da Nang (54), Binh Thuan (46), Thua Thien Hue (40), Dong Thap (37), Can Tho (36), Tra Vinh (36), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (33), Quang Binh (30), Quang Ngai (30), Dak Lak (24), Binh Dinh (20), Soc Trang (19), Thanh Hoa (18), Binh Phuoc (15), Phu Yen (14), Ben Tre (11), Quang Nam (10), Vinh Long (7), Ninh Thuan (7), Quang Tri (6), Dak Nong (5), Ha Tinh (4), Hau Giang ( 4), Lam Dong (3), Bac Lieu (3), Son La (2), Kon Tum (2), Hung Yen (2), Bac Ninh (2), and Ca Mau (1). These include 7,504 cases in community.
- Coronavirus Scare: Two new cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana
- Coronavirus U.S. Outbreak Update As New Cases Confirmed in Georgia, California, Oregon and Washington
- Coronavirus U.S. Outbreak Update as Dozens of New Cases Confirmed in California, Florida, New York, Washington
- Coronavirus outbreak: 2 new cases confirmed in India
- Coronavirus U.S. Outbreak Update as New Cases Confirmed in New York, California, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Washington
- LatAm countries take steps to tackle COVID-19 as new cases confirmed
- Coronavirus: Two new cases confirmed in UK
- Two dozen new cases of coronavirus were reported in the US over the weekend
- 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County
- New Zealand confirms first case of the new coronavirus
- South Korea sect leader tests negative for coronavirus as 600 new cases reported
- Three MORE patients test positive for coronavirus after returning from infection hotspots: New cases in Gloucestershire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire bring UK total to 23 as Government ramps up response and tests pass 10,000 mark
- Thirty-fourth Australian coronavirus case confirmed in Queensland
- Six new cases of coronavirus confirmed in NSW
- New York Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus
- Coronavirus: six dead in Washington state as new cases reported across US
- New York Confirms First Coronavirus Case
- Coronavirus: New case in Victoria, Sydney hospital staff quarantined
- COVID-19: New Zealand confirms first case
- New York confirms 1st positive test of new virus
14,224 new cases confirmed on Monday, more than 9,000 patients given the all-clear have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.