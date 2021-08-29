12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam reached 435,265 after 12,796 new infections were reported on Sunday.
Of those, 12,752 new patients were domestic cases and 44 imported.
There were also a further 344 COVID-related fatalities.
Bình Dương led the country in the number of new cases with 5,414, followed by HCM City (4,957), Long An (533), Đồng Nai (377).
The number of cases in Bình Dương increased by 1,365 compared to yesterday while the number of cases in HCM City dropped by 524 over the same period.
New cases were also found in Tây Ninh (234), Tiền Giang (155), Hà Nội (133), Đà Nẵng (106), An Giang (103), Đồng Tháp (93), Khánh Hòa (92), Bình Thuận (78), Quảng Bình (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (55), Đắk Lắk (52), Nghệ An (50), Cần Thơ (37), Kiên Giang (29), Bến Tre (22), Phú Yên (21), Trà Vinh (20), Bình Phước (18), Quảng Ngãi (14), Bình Định (13), Bạc Liêu (12), Sơn La (11), Hậu Giang (11), Thanh Hóa (11), Thừa Thiên Huế (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Lâm Đồng (6), Cà Mau (5), Vĩnh Long (5), Gia Lai (3), Quảng Nam (3), Đắk Nông (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Ninh Bình (2), and Lào Cai (2).
Out of the domestic cases, 5,719 were reported as community infections in communities outside quarantine areas and locked down zones.
Health officials on Sunday also said 344 deaths were recorded on August 28 and 29.
Hồ Chí Minh had the most fatalities with 256, followed by Bình Dương (31), Tiền Giang (18), Long An (13), Đồng Nai (5), Kiên Giang (4), Vĩnh Long (4), Đà Nẵng (3), Đồng Tháp (3), Tây Ninh (3), Khánh Hòa (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1).
This brings the country's total number of COVID related deaths to 10,749.
A total of 8,813 patients were given the all-clear Sunday, bringing the number of recoveries to 219,802.
There are eight cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, which are Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang and Kon Tum.
As of Sunday, more than 19.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 2,431,205 people fully inoculated. — VNS
