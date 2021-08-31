12,607 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

The 12,607 new COVID-19 cases include 16 imported cases and 12,591 local infections recorded in Hồ Chí Minh City (5,444), Bình Dương (4,530), Đồng Nai (634), Long An (587), Tiền Giang (214), Đồng Tháp (138), Đà Nẵng (123), Tây Ninh (118), Kiên Giang (99), Nghệ An (81), Hà Nội (77), Khánh Hòa (66), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Bình Thuận (59), Cần Thơ (53), Quảng Bình (47), Quảng Ngãi (40), Thừa Thiên Huế (25), Phú Yên (23), Bình Phước (22), An Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (17), Trà Vinh (14), Bến Tre (13), Hậu Giang (11), Bình Định (8 ), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Vĩnh Long (7), Phú Thọ (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Sơn La (6), Bạc Liêu (5), Lạng Sơn (5), Lâm Đồng (4), Đắk Nông (4), Quảng Nam (3), Quảng Trị (3), Gia Lai (3), Kon Tum (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Ninh Bình (2), and Bắc Ninh (1); 7,231 of these were found in the community.