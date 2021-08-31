12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday

- HCM City authorities say COVID transmission rate 'controllable'
- COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City
- India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19
- HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end
- Government's task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Tuesday recorded 12,607 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total amount to 462,096.
Sixteen of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Among the new local transmissions, HCM City recorded the highest amount with 5,444, followed by Bình Dương (4,530), Đồng Nai (634), and Long An (587).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 77 new infections.
Health officials on Tuesday also said that as of 6:45pm, the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment has not yet been informed of any more COVID-related deaths.
The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19, as of August 30, was 11,064.
There are now seven cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, which are Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái and Hà Giang.
Also on Tuesday, 10,044 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking the total number of recoveries to 238,860.
As of August 31, Việt Nam has administered more than 19.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 2,619,186 individuals fully vaccinated. — VNS
