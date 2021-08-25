12,096 new cases recorded on Wednesday

12,096 new cases were recorded today including 3 imported infections and the rest in Ho Chi Minh City (5,294), Binh Duong (4,129), Dong Nai (618 ), Long An (460), Tien Giang (319), Da Nang (162), Khanh Hoa (150), Tay Ninh (119), Binh Thuan (106), Hanoi (96), Nghe An (95), Dong Thap (93), Can Tho (90), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (75), An Giang (50), Dak Lak (40), Ca Mau (28 ), Phu Yen (27), Tra Vinh (24), Kien Giang (23), Binh Dinh (18 ), Ha Tinh (15), Quang Nam (9), Bac Lieu (7), Binh Phuoc (7), Ninh Thuan (6), Vinh Long (5), Dak Nong (5), Son La (4), Hau Giang (4), Soc Trang (4), Thanh Hoa (3), Bac Ninh (3), Thai Binh (2), Quang Ngai (2), Quang Binh (1). Of these 7,321 cases are in the community.
- No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
- Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is responsible for 260,000 new cases of coronavirus and will cost $12.2 billion in health care to treat those whose infections can be tied back to the South Dakota event, new study claims
- Ernakulam reports 1,006 new cases
- Covid-19: Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases
- 638 new cases reported in Kozhikode; daily TPR 11.33%
- Maharashtra records 3,612 recoveries, 3,509 new cases
- 340 new cases in Ernakulam
- 973 new cases reported in Karnataka
- Coronavirus | 595 recoveries, 409 new cases in Ernakulam
- 780 new cases; 2020 ends with Covid at 177-day low
- 78 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada
- 792 new cases of COVID-19 in State; virus claims two more
- US passes 350,000 COVID deaths and sets single-day cases RECORD: America reaches another grim milestone as 299,087 test positive in 24 hours and California funeral homes run out of room - while CDC data suggests the true death toll is 470K
- India witnessing steady decline in COVID-19 deaths, new cases per day: gov't
- Vellore records 32 new cases
- 5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
- Eight imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 2
- Three districts report no new case, even as State sees 910
- One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 9
- Mutant coronavirus strain: With 3 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra tally rises to 11
