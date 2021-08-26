Additional menu

11,575 new cases recorded on Thursday

11,569 were recorded domestically in Binh Duong (4,868 ), Ho Chi Minh City (3,934), Dong Nai (743), Long An (449), Tien Giang (354), Da Nang (144), An Giang (131), Khanh Hoa (131), Dong Thap (116), Kien Giang (112), Can Tho (72), Ben Tre (55), Hanoi (50), Binh Thuan (48 ), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (44), Nghe An (43), Tay Ninh (42), Thua Thien Hue (24), Phu Yen (24), Quang Binh (23), Tra Vinh (20), Binh Dinh (15), Binh Phuoc (13), Vinh Long (12), Son La (10), Dak Lak (10), Ha Tinh (9), Thanh Hoa (9), Soc Trang (9), Gia Lai (8 ), Dak Nong (8 ), Quang Nam (8 ), Quang Ngai (7), Lang Son (6), Ninh Thuan (5), Bac Lieu (4), Quang Tri (2), Bac Giang (2), Lam Dong (1), Ha Nam (1), Hung Yen (1), Bac Ninh (1), Ca Mau (1) including 5,603 cases in the community.

