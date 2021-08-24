10,811 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

- Fees for COVID-19 vaccinations banned
- PM asks authorities to make sure 'no one is short on food and clothes'
- 16,000 doses of Molnupiravir ready for self-use of COVID patients at home
- HCM City issues urgent directive on pandemic prevention, residents not allowed to go out to buy food
- Military force to provide essential goods to people during 2-week social distancing
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 10,811 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 369,267.
Fourteen of the new infections were imported and the remaining 10,797 were all domestic transmissions.
HCM City recorded the most with 4,627 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 3,628 and Đồng Nai with 799.
Other localities that reported new cases were Long An (393), Khánh Hòa (203), Đồng Tháp (162), Đà Nẵng (153), Tây Ninh (105), Tiền Giang (93), Cần Thơ (72), Hà Nội (66), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Kiên Giang (61), Bình Thuận (56), Sóc Trăng (42), An Giang (42), Nghệ An (28), Phú Yên (24), Đắk Lắk (21), Bình Phước (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Bến Tre (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Quảng Nam (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Quảng Trị (9), Sơn La (9), Bạc Liêu (7), Lạng Sơn (7), Trà Vinh (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Ninh Thuận (4), Gia Lai (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Bình (2), Quảng Ngãi (1), Hà Nam (1), Hải Phòng (1), and Cà Mau (1).
A total of 6,780 cases were detected in the community.
The MoH on Tuesday also announced 348 fatalities related to COVID-19. HCM City had the most with 292, and the remaining deaths were in Bình Dương (35), Đồng Nai (4), Đồng Tháp (3), Tiền Giang (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Sóc Trăng (2), An Giang (1), Bến Tre (1), Bình Định (1), Bình Thuận (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Quảng Nam (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1).
So far, there have been 9,014 fatalities related to COVID-19.
But there was some good news as a further 7,663 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 162,279.
More than 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.
Seven out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Hải Phòng and Điện Biên. — VNS
- India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020
- Michigan Reports 3,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths
- Chonburi reports 816 new Covid-19 cases with 8 deaths, 1,021 people recovered
- Malaysia reports 20,837 new Covid-19 cases on Aug 24
- Denton County Government: 403 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County
- Denton County Government: Four COVID-19 Deaths And 427 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County
- Denton County Government: Four COVID-19 Deaths And 400 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County
- Massachusetts Reports 3,335 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days
- Nevada weekend tally: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths
- New Zealand has highest jump in COVID-19 cases since April 2020
- New Zealand has highest jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2020
- China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July, as Delta outbreak wanes
- 111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases; 24 linked to dormitory cluster in Woodlands
- 111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases; 24 linked to North Coast Lodge dorm cluster
- Deputy CMO 'deeply concerned' as Australia records more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a week
- Victoria records 50 local COVID-19 cases, most out in community while infectious
- Vietnam logs additional 10,280 COVID-19 cases
- Majority of recent Covid-19 cases among foreign workers are those in quarantine facilities and have old infections
- New Covid-19 dorm case in S'pore likely to have been infected while he was in Bangladesh
- Vietnam logs additional 10,280 Covid-19 cases
10,811 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday have 642 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.