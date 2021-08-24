10,811 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Military forces prepare food for residents in lockdown areas in four wards of Thuận An City in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Chí Tưởng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 10,811 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 369,267.

Fourteen of the new infections were imported and the remaining 10,797 were all domestic transmissions.

HCM City recorded the most with 4,627 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 3,628 and Đồng Nai with 799.

Other localities that reported new cases were Long An (393), Khánh Hòa (203), Đồng Tháp (162), Đà Nẵng (153), Tây Ninh (105), Tiền Giang (93), Cần Thơ (72), Hà Nội (66), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Kiên Giang (61), Bình Thuận (56), Sóc Trăng (42), An Giang (42), Nghệ An (28), Phú Yên (24), Đắk Lắk (21), Bình Phước (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Bến Tre (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Quảng Nam (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Quảng Trị (9), Sơn La (9), Bạc Liêu (7), Lạng Sơn (7), Trà Vinh (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Ninh Thuận (4), Gia Lai (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Bình (2), Quảng Ngãi (1), Hà Nam (1), Hải Phòng (1), and Cà Mau (1).

A total of 6,780 cases were detected in the community.

The MoH on Tuesday also announced 348 fatalities related to COVID-19. HCM City had the most with 292, and the remaining deaths were in Bình Dương (35), Đồng Nai (4), Đồng Tháp (3), Tiền Giang (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Sóc Trăng (2), An Giang (1), Bến Tre (1), Bình Định (1), Bình Thuận (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Quảng Nam (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1).

So far, there have been 9,014 fatalities related to COVID-19.

But there was some good news as a further 7,663 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 162,279.

More than 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Seven out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Hải Phòng and Điện Biên. — VNS