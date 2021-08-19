10,639 new cases reported on Thursday

10,639 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (4,425), Binh Duong (3,255), Dong Nai (657), Long An (545), Tien Giang (478 ), Dong Thap (185), Da Nang (164), Khanh Hoa (151), Can Tho (134), Tay Ninh (102), An Giang (70), Vinh Long (60), Hanoi (53), Tra Vinh (51), Nghe An (45), Phu Yen (44), Binh Thuan (43), Son La (26), Quang Nam (24), Binh Dinh (24), Kien Giang (17), Quang Ngai (16), Quang Tri (9), Binh Phuoc (8 ), Bac Giang (7) , Ninh Thuan (7), Ha Tinh (7), Hau Giang (6), Thanh Hoa (6), Bac Ninh (4), Nam Dinh (4), Quang Binh (4), Hai Duong (2), Ninh Binh (2), Bac Lieu (2), Thai Binh (1), Lang Son (1) including 6,407 cases in the community.

A further 380 deaths were recorded.