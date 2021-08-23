10,280 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday

Việt Nam reports 14 imported cases and 10,266 domestic infections on Monday. The local cases are found in HCM City (4,251), Bình Dương (3,183), Đồng Nai (623), Tiền Giang (459), Long An (388), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (154), Đà Nẵng (152), Đắk Lắk (128), Khánh Hòa (125), Nghệ An (111), Đồng Tháp (100), Cần Thơ (85), An Giang (75), Bến Tre (65), Kiên Giang (57), Phú Yên (43), Hà Nội (40), Bình Thuận (36), Trà Vinh (34), Sơn La (21), Bình Định (19), Tây Ninh (17), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bình Phước (13), Vĩnh Long (10), Bắc Giang (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Ninh Bình (6), Quảng Bình (6), Gia Lai (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Thanh Hóa (1), Hà Nam (1), Lâm Đồng (1), and Cà Mau (1). Up to 6,021 cases were detected in the community. Details will be updated shortly.