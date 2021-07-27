Young volunteers help teach Quảng Trị students

Volunteers teach maths, languages and soft skills to students in Krông Klang Town, Đakrông District, in central Quảng Trị Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thủy

QUẢNG TRỊ — Hồ Thị Bảo Trân, a primary student in a mountainous area in central Quảng Trị Province, experienced a totally different summer holiday this year.

Apart from usual activities such as working with her parents in the fields and chores at home, she has joined a class to study soft skills for primary students at a community house near her home in Krông Klang Town in Đakrông District.

The class runs from 7.30am to 9.30am Monday to Thursday. During the two-hour session, Trân studies maths, languages and soft skills, which the second grader had never learnt before.

"I like going to the class as I have been guided to read, write and do maths, especially playing physical games, and been given fresh milk during the break," she said.

The class is among one of several projects organised by a youth union group in Krông Klang Town, the Đăkrông Regional Development Programme of World Vision and Krông Klang Town Women’s Union.

The class started on June 26 at the Khóm A Rồng Community House for 20 local primary students from disadvantaged households. In most sessions, students will review lessons on maths and languages. The final session of the week will see students focus on soft skills to avoid physical dangers, such as how to prevent drowning. They will be welcomed to share their stories to the class.

Three or four volunteers, mainly local teachers or students, will take charge of each class.

Hồ Thị Liên, a parent in Krông Klang, said she was very worried her child might have an accident when following his friends to a local lake or venturing up the mountains without adult consent.

"I cannot stay at home to look after him, but I am so worried as he stays at home alone. Things have been better since he joined the class. He has learnt new lessons and likes going to school," she said.

Hồ Thị Lương, secretary of the Youth Union of Krong Klang, said during the summer holidays, there were many potential risks of injuries such as landmines or drowning.

In addition, due to the language barrier, students from Pakô and Vân Kiều ethnic minorities still have difficulties in Vietnamese pronunciation, writing and common calculations. Therefore, the classes will help students with basic knowledge before entering the new school year.

Lương said the Youth Union’s representative and the Women’s Union went to each of the student's homes to ask the parents to let their children join the class.

At first the children were timid and confused, so the teachers spent time talking with them, bonding and sharing their dreams and ambitions. They also created entertainment to increase interaction between students and teachers.

"Now the children have become bolder and their knowledge more solid," she said.

Other classes such as courses for first graders in Đông Hà City and English classes for children in Triệu Phong District have also received support from local people.

Mai Văn Nam, deputy Secretary of Quảng Trị Province's Youth Union, said the union would continue to expand the classes in other areas to find out the best model for each locality. — VNS