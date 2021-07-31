Young singers release MVs on YouTube

Singer, dancer and songwriter Kay Trần's MV, Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay (Holding Hands), features pop. The work released on YouTube on July 12 has attracted more than 12.8 million views. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Thu Anh

HCM CITY — Young singers have released new MVs on YouTube this summer to attract more fans via social media to their music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop singer Thành Đạt made his debut with the MV Yêu Người Đến Sau (Falling in Love with Another Girl), a ballad about love and betrayal.

The song was composed by young musician and mixer Thiên Dũng, who has had many hits performed by pop idols such as Bảo Anh and Hồ Quang Hiếu.

Yêu Người Đến Sau has attracted more than 600,000 views on YouTube. The MV includes beautiful images of Hà Nội.

"I used YouTube as the best and quickest way to introduce my music to audiences," said Đạt.

The singer hopes his first MV will rock young fans, especially those living in HCM City who have been staying at home during the lockdown period starting on July 9 under Directive 16.

"Music will keep us alive," added the 21-year-old.

Another newcomer is Lê Phan, known as Wren Evans. His first MV, Thích Em Hơi Nhiều (Love U), has attracted 7.7 million views.

He began writing songs on piano when he was a child. He and his two friends started a band called Jeune Homme when they were at school.

He is fluent in English, Spanish and Frech.

Young singer Lê Phan, known as Wren Evans, made debut with the MV Thích Em Hơi Nhiều (Love U). The production has attracted 7.6 million views on YouTube. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Although young singers are increasingly popular, they are still working hard to achieve their dreams to develop their music. Through their work, fans can learn that singers need more than an attractive appearance and dancing skills.

Famous singer-songwriter Kay Trần decided to return to music with his new MV called Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay (Holding Hands) after two years away from the studio.

He told local media he took a break from music because he “wanted to find a new source of passion”.

"My goal is to develop my singing in a professional manner,” the 27-year-old said.

“Although I have become famous, I've always tried to find a way to improve," he added.

To guarantee his new production, Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay , Kay Trần worked with pop star Sơn Tùng-MTP in the studio. The two singers also wrote the song's lyrics together.

Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay is a love song. It was released on July 12 and reached the top 1 on YouTube Vietnam 12 hours after uploading.

The MV has attracted more than 12.8 million views.

"Kay Trần is smart because he knows the brandname Sơn Tùng-MTP will be a guaratee for his success. His exclusive contract with MTP Talent, a music agency owned by the pop star, is a good deal," said Trần Thị Kim Chi, a fan of Sơn Tùng-MTP.

Kay Trần, whose real name is Trần Anh Khoa, began his career in 2014 after entering a music contest in Hà Nội.

He worked as a singer, dancer and music editor for entertainment agencies and studios in HCM City before entering the MTP Talent last year. — VNS