Young singers release MVs on YouTube

Thu Anh
HCM CITY — Young singers have released new MVs on YouTube this summer to attract more fans via social media to their music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pop singer Thành Đạt made his debut with the MV Yêu Người Đến Sau (Falling in Love with Another Girl), a ballad about love and betrayal.
The song was composed by young musician and mixer Thiên Dũng, who has had many hits performed by pop idols such as Bảo Anh and Hồ Quang Hiếu.
Yêu Người Đến Sau has attracted more than 600,000 views on YouTube. The MV includes beautiful images of Hà Nội.
"I used YouTube as the best and quickest way to introduce my music to audiences," said Đạt.
The singer hopes his first MV will rock young fans, especially those living in HCM City who have been staying at home during the lockdown period starting on July 9 under Directive 16.
"Music will keep us alive," added the 21-year-old.
Another newcomer is Lê Phan, known as Wren Evans. His first MV, Thích Em Hơi Nhiều (Love U), has attracted 7.7 million views.
He began writing songs on piano when he was a child. He and his two friends started a band called Jeune Homme when they were at school.
He is fluent in English, Spanish and Frech.
Although young singers are increasingly popular, they are still working hard to achieve their dreams to develop their music. Through their work, fans can learn that singers need more than an attractive appearance and dancing skills.
Famous singer-songwriter Kay Trần decided to return to music with his new MV called Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay (Holding Hands) after two years away from the studio.
He told local media he took a break from music because he “wanted to find a new source of passion”.
"My goal is to develop my singing in a professional manner,” the 27-year-old said.
“Although I have become famous, I've always tried to find a way to improve," he added.
To guarantee his new production, Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay , Kay Trần worked with pop star Sơn Tùng-MTP in the studio. The two singers also wrote the song's lyrics together.
Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay is a love song. It was released on July 12 and reached the top 1 on YouTube Vietnam 12 hours after uploading.
The MV has attracted more than 12.8 million views.
"Kay Trần is smart because he knows the brandname Sơn Tùng-MTP will be a guaratee for his success. His exclusive contract with MTP Talent, a music agency owned by the pop star, is a good deal," said Trần Thị Kim Chi, a fan of Sơn Tùng-MTP.
Kay Trần, whose real name is Trần Anh Khoa, began his career in 2014 after entering a music contest in Hà Nội.
He worked as a singer, dancer and music editor for entertainment agencies and studios in HCM City before entering the MTP Talent last year. — VNS
- Cai luong actress’s web series attract 2.7 million viewers on YouTube
- Musicians release songs praising love to celebrate Valentine's Day
- Rebecca Black Receives Outpouring of Support After Touching Post About Bullying 9 Years After 'Friday' Was Released
- YouTube superstars: the generation taking on TV – and winning
- Can YouTube Survive the Adpocalypse?
- Friday singer Rebecca Black gets candid about teenage struggle: 'I was afraid of the world'
- Fake crew resume allegedly used by Lori Loughlin's daughter released by feds
- YouTube to ban 'manipulated' content linked to elections
- Forbes India releases '30 Under 30' list for 2020
- Fans are the reason artistes make crap music — Danny Young
- Movies With Theatrical Releases More Likely to Get Streamed, Study Shows
- 'Katy Keene' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot: Everything You Need to Know About the 'Riverdale' Spin-Off
- Brett Young to Receive Prestigious Songwriting Award
- Brett Young Reveals Role His Minister Father Will Play in Wedding
- ’Friday’ singer Rebecca Black shares emotional post 9 years on from viral song
- Movie ‘glorifying’ slain gangster set for release, govt sits helpless
- Justin Bieber Shares Trailer for New Documentary Series, Announces Title and Release Date
- Justin Bieber's Headed Back to YouTube (the Platform That Made Him Famous!) for Top-Secret Project
- In need of fatherly advice? In South Korea, there’s a YouTube channel for that
- Justin Bieber Is the First Artist to Reach This YouTube Subscriber Milestone
Young singers release MVs on YouTube have 828 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.