Young seek more chances by learning unpopular languages

HCM CITY — Learning languages that were not too popular in the past is becoming a new trend among youths.
Viện Anh Vy, a student of journalism and communication at the HCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said she has been studying Thai for over six months.
"I'm impressed by Thai culture as well as the creativeness of its advertising industry. Knowing the Thai language will support my future career."
Nguyễn Thị Công Thảo, a Norwegian teacher in HCM City, said: "There is an increase in the number of people studying less known languages in recent years. However, most of my students have a specific purpose such as studying abroad and immigrating for learning Norwegian."
The flip side of this is that there is a shortage of reference books and few chances to practise speaking with native speakers.
Thảo said she has to order textbooks online from Norway and provide teaching materials to her students.
"I often make an online version of those books and share them on Facebook with others because they are not sold in Việt Nam."
Because few people study Thai, Vy has to make use of every chance to practise like watching Thai TV shows and following Thai public figures on social networks.
To enhance their speaking skills and revise lessons, she and her friends try to communicate with others in Thai in their free time.
"Only frequent practice can help people learn.
"If you don’t take it seriously from the beginning, it’s easier to give up."
Trần Minh Thuận, a student at the HCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities (VNUHCM – USSH), said he used to be worried about the writing system when he began attending Arabic classes.
However, after learning with determination and his interest in Saudi Arabia, he now can use Arabic in daily conversation.
Phan Thanh Huyền, acting head of the university's Arabic department, said Arabic companies are increasingly in Việt Nam these days.
"With the internet and other technological support, learning less known languages is easier for young people." — VNS
- Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
- CPD Officers Involved In Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young’s Home Placed On Desk Duty
- Want to learn French? Italian? Russian? There’s no time like the present
- Gulf states embrace Israel — and the language, too
- Beijing Investment in Laos Sparks Chinese-Language Learning Boom
- Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
- 10 WordPress Plugins Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Ad for language tutor for 13-month-old twins sparks debate
- UNICEF seeks young innovators for global initiative
- American Fluent in Korean Sign Language
- How to Learn WordPress for Free in a Week (or Less)
- Commentary: Indonesia's disappearing languages - all because of climate change
- The power of hope: Creating workplace opportunities for young Kiwis living with disability
- Blog: Learning differently, learning effectively
- Commentary: HarbourFront library a leap in use of tech but librarians remain central to learning
- Fifth of young adults forget contraception as they are too drunk to remember
- What a Covid America needs to learn from Dorothea Lange
- Globe helps over 100 Grade 1 pupils, teachers cope with distance learning
- HCM City primary schools flexible with their online learning
- Neil Young Guitarist Poncho Sampedro Wants One Last Crazy Horse Tour
Young seek more chances by learning unpopular languages have 577 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.