Whole military to implement COVID-19 vaccination

The program aimed to train and implement major contents related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as well as the vaccination plan in the military. Via the conference, military medical units were fully equipped with necessary skills and knowledge to apply to COVID-19 prevention and control.
Addressing the event, General Kien highlighted that vaccination work should be quickly and safely carried out. It requires injectors to have skills and good knowledge of vaccination procedures.
Previously, other training courses on injection methods, injection safety and injection implementation with vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Sputnik V have also been organized. However, currently, there are many new kinds of vaccines such as: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sinopharm… with different preservation methods, injection procedures and techniques. Therefore, it is necessary to organize more refresher courses so that the military medical staff has required knowledge and skills on vaccination in the new situation.
At the conference, the military medical staff throughout the military learnt main contents, consisting of introduction of vaccination management software in the military, vaccine overview, safe injection in the current context and some specific techniques with new vaccines, experience and guidance on technical implementation of field hospitals in the COVID-19 prevention and control.
Translated by Minh Anh
