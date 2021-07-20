Vương Đình Huệ re-elected Chairman of the National Assembly

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ takes the oath. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies yesterday elected Vương Đình Huệ, Chairman of the 14th-tenure NA, to hold the position of Chairman of the 15th-tenure NA.

There were 475 out of 499 delegates present in the meeting hall and all 475 cast votes in favour of Huệ.

Taking the oath, the newly re-elected NA leader affirmed that he would devote himself, together with the NA, the collective Standing Committee of the NA, the agencies of the NA and the NA deputies, to upholding the fine tradition of the NA and continue to renew and improve the quality and efficiency of the NA’s activities.

The newly elected NA Chairman said he would continue to renew and strengthen the NA, considering this as a key step to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the NA’s operations.

He vowed to continue to look for new methods of organising and answering questions, to strengthen questioning activities at the NA Standing Committee, and to encourage greater involvement from the Ethnic Council and the committees of the NA.

The NA will also pay attention to supervising law enforcement and monitoring the implementation of recommendations. This includes ensuring the accountability of relevant organisations and individuals, especially the responsibilities of unit heads. It will also strengthen supervision of the handling of petitions, letters, complaints and denunciations of citizens and voters’ petitions.

Huệ said that the new NA would constantly improve the quality of legislative work and the legislative process, building a synchronous, unified, stable, feasible legal system, ensuring the constitutionality and legitimacy of the legal system in accordance with international treaties. VNS