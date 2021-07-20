Vương Đình Huệ re-elected Chairman of the National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies yesterday elected Vương Đình Huệ, Chairman of the 14th-tenure NA, to hold the position of Chairman of the 15th-tenure NA.
There were 475 out of 499 delegates present in the meeting hall and all 475 cast votes in favour of Huệ.
Taking the oath, the newly re-elected NA leader affirmed that he would devote himself, together with the NA, the collective Standing Committee of the NA, the agencies of the NA and the NA deputies, to upholding the fine tradition of the NA and continue to renew and improve the quality and efficiency of the NA’s activities.
The newly elected NA Chairman said he would continue to renew and strengthen the NA, considering this as a key step to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the NA’s operations.
He vowed to continue to look for new methods of organising and answering questions, to strengthen questioning activities at the NA Standing Committee, and to encourage greater involvement from the Ethnic Council and the committees of the NA.
The NA will also pay attention to supervising law enforcement and monitoring the implementation of recommendations. This includes ensuring the accountability of relevant organisations and individuals, especially the responsibilities of unit heads. It will also strengthen supervision of the handling of petitions, letters, complaints and denunciations of citizens and voters’ petitions.
Huệ said that the new NA would constantly improve the quality of legislative work and the legislative process, building a synchronous, unified, stable, feasible legal system, ensuring the constitutionality and legitimacy of the legal system in accordance with international treaties. VNS
|
NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ 's biography
NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ was born on March 15, 1957, in Nghi Xuân Commune, Nghi Lộc District, Nghệ An Province. He is a professor and doctor of economics.
Huệ joined the Communist Party of Việt Nam on March 9, 1984, and became an official member on September 9, 1985.
During his career, Huệ was a Politburo member during the 12th-tenure and 13th-tenure. He also served as the Secretary of the Hà Nội Municipal Party Committee and the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Hà Nội Capital High Command. Huệ was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the 10th, 11th, and 12th-tenure, and a member of the Politburo of the 12th CPV Central Committee. He was a NA deputy during the 13th-tenure and 14th-tenure.
September 1979 – 1985: Lecturer of the University of Finance and Accountancy;
1985 – 1986: Trainee of the European Faculty at the Ha Noi Foreign Language University
1986 – 1990: Trainee of the Bratislava Economic University, the Slovak Republic
1991 – 1992: Lecturer of the Accounting Faculty; the University of Finance and Accountancy
October 1992 – April 1994: Deputy Dean of the Accounting Faculty, Acting Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy
May 1994 – February 1999: Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy
March 1999 – June 2001: Assistant Principal for training of the University of Finance and Accountancy
July 2001 – June 2006: Vice Chief State Auditor
July 2006 – August 2011: Chief State Auditor
August 2011 – December 2012: Minister of Finance
December 2012 – January 2016: Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission
January 2016 – April 2016: Member of the Politburo, Head of the Member of the Politburo, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission
April 2016 – February 2020: Member of the Politburo, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Steering Committee for the Southwest Region, and Deputy to the 14th NA, from July 2016.
February 2020 to March 2021: Politburo member of the 12th and 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Hà Nội Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Capital High Command, Head of Hà Nội's 14th NA delegation.
March 31, 2021: Elected as Chairman of the NA of Việt Nam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
- Dem chairman letter asks some candidates to drop out
- LIVE COVERAGE: Day three of the Republican National Convention
- United Nations approves Libya seat for former rebels, officially recognizes transitional council
- Adam Bello elected county clerk; Louise Slaughter wins
- Board of Elections has to end their cut and add tallies
- How much re-election trouble is Sen. Jeff Flake really in?
- Contractors bring in support beams to hold up roof at Hoboken Terminal
- Trump picks Kenosha's Reince Priebus as chief of staff
- Early voting eliminated on Sundays across Ohio
- Insider: Koch donors get an education in Trump
- Bill de Blasio's plan to hike taxes on rich to pay for school programs faces roadblock at state level
- Turf war inside NJ Republican Party
- The big picture: A former Wall St. chief finds real riches in far-flung photo quests
- Escaped Chinese forced-abortion opponent ensnared in U.S. culture wars
- Vietnam War: A timeline of U.S. entanglement
- GOP strengthens hold on Legislature
- Donald Trump and his team hired an army of lawyers for Russia investigation. Who made the list?
- Sen. John McCain: U.S. has no strategy to deter cyberattacks
- Learn about candidates for Kentucky House
- Republicans stake Senate hopes on young newcomers
Vương Đình Huệ re-elected Chairman of the National Assembly have 829 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.