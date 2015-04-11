VUFO’s Vice President receives US delegation

PANO – Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and Vice President of the Vietnam-US Association Don Tuan Phong on April 10th received US delegation, led by Alex Harrison Herrgott at the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee during their visit to Vietnam from April 3rd to 12th.
At the reception, Phong welcomed the US delegation to Vietnam, hoping that the visit would help the delegation learn more about the socio-economic situation of Vietnam, the country, its people, as well as its external and internal policies to contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between the two peoples and consolidating the relationship between the two countries.
The US delegation was briefed on Vietnam’s efforts in overcoming post-war consequences as well as the role of the VUFO and the Vietnam-US Association in promoting the relations between the Vietnamese and people from other countries, including the US.
Translated by Tran Hoai
