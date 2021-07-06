Voters in An Giang pin high hope on candidates for upcoming elections

At the event, the candidates presented their action plans, most of which focused on developing the local, regional, and national economy, and some touched upon a number of practical issues like job creation for rural women, investment in transport infrastructure, and investment attraction.

Participating voters said they hope elected people will make proposals to the Government and other central bodies regarding investment in transport infrastructure in the Mekong Delta. An incomplete transport infrastructure system is hindering the region from attracting investment and stimulating its economy.

They recommended the candidates pay attention to specific issues of each local area to build suitable programmes.

The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated to take place on May 23.

Source: VNA