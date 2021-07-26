VN-Index gains ground despite negative Covid-19 mood

The Saigon Times

Investors watch stock prices at a securities company in HCMC in this file photo. The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 0.31% to close at 1,272.71 points on Monday – PHOTO: TRAN LINH

HCMC – Despite recent negative information about the Covid-19 situation, the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 0.31%, or 3.88 points, to close at 1,272.71 points in the first session of the week.

The southern bourse saw over 505 million shares worth some VND16 trillion changing hands today, July 28, falling 13% in volume and 16.5% in value against the previous session. Gaining stocks slightly outnumbered losing ones, at 190 to 182.

More than 44 million shares worth some VND1.8 trillion were traded in block deals.

The biggest gainers were tech firm FPT, which surged 3.5% to VND93,700, and real estate developer NVL, up 4.4% to VND107.500. Besides, housing developer KDH and real estate company PDR rose over 2%, while property firm VHM, dairy producer VNM and consumer goods manufacturer MSN increased over 1%.

In contrast, bank stocks performed poorly today, with LPB, VIB and VPB losing 3-4%. VCB, TCB, BID, CTG, MBB and TPB also lost ground.

HDB was the only bank stock that gained ground.

MBB was the most actively traded bank stock with some 16 million shares changing hands. STB, TCB and CTG had over 10 million shares traded each.

Other main stocks dragging the market were steelmaker HPG, mobile phone retailer MWG, petroleum stock PLX, jewelry company PNJ and retailer VRE.

In the group of speculative stocks, NFC and CSV shot up to the ceiling prices, while fertilizer and chemicals stocks such as DGC, DCM, DPM and LAS achieved strong growth.

Agricultural firm HNG led the southern market in terms of liquidity with 41.6 million shares changing hands. Steelmaker HPG came second with nearly 23.5 million shares traded.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 0.37%, or 1.1 points, to close at 302.88 points. There were 71.58 million shares worth some VND1.64 trillion changing hands.

In the HNX30 basket, seven stocks such as MBS, DDG, DHT and NBC lost ground.

In contrast, construction firm VC3 shot up to the ceiling price. Food producer PAN and fertilizer firm LAS were among the biggest gainers, soaring 4.7% and over 6%, respectively.

Besides, petroleum stock PVS, stone processor VCS and lender NVB grew 1.7-2.1%.

Lender SHB took the lead in terms of liquidity with 7.75 million shares changing hands, followed by PVS with 6.28 million shares and securities stock VND with 5.95 million shares.

