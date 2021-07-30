VN-Index extends winning streak to five sessions

Employees at a securities broker monitor stock prices on computer screens. The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange surged by 16.45 points to close at 1,310.05 points on Friday – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange extended its winning streak to five consecutive sessions today, July 30 thanks to the strong cash flow into many bluechips.

The benchmark index rose 1.27%, or 16.45 points, to close the day at 1,310.05 points, with winning stocks far outnumbering losers by 259 to 113. There were more than 644 million shares worth some VND21.8 trillion changing hands on the southern market, surging 31.25% in volume and 33.66% in value compared with the previous session.

Some 25.7 million shares worth VND1.66 trillion were traded in block deals.

In the VN30 basket, dairy producer VNM and low-cost carrier VJC were the only two stocks that lost ground, falling approximately 1%.

After announcing positive business results in the first half of 2021, consumer goods producer MSN soared 4.9% to VND134,000.

Among bank stocks, only OCB and SSB lost ground, declining over 1%. Meanwhile, LPB, ACB and VPB were the biggest gainers, surging 6.3% to VND25,500, 5.9% to VND36,150 and 5.7% to VND61,000, respectively.

Other bank stocks such as CTG, MBB, TCB, MSB and EIB grew more than 1%.

Bank stocks were also the outstanding cash magnets, with many of them having over 10 million shares changing hands.

ACB was the most actively traded bank stock with 35.16 million shares transacted, followed by STB with 32.25 million shares and CTG with 20.78 million shares. MSB, LPB, VPB, TCB and MBB had more than 10 million shares traded each.

Among steel and securities stocks, steelmaker HPG and brokerage firm SSI had the highest liquidity, with over 23 million and 15 million shares changing hands, respectively. However, they rose only some 1%.

Other major gainers included real estate stocks, with SCR and NTL shooting up to the respective ceiling price of VND10,300 and VND29,100. Besides, VIC and KDH increased over 2%. SCR was the most actively traded among them, seeing 14.81 million shares change hands.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 3.88 points, or 1.25%, against the day earlier, to close at 314.85 points, with winning stocks outnumbering losing ones by 103 to 75.

The northern market saw trade volume and value soar 21.43% and over 25%, respectively, to 106.37 million shares and VND2.72 trillion.

In the HNX30 basket, real estate stock NRC was the only one that shot up to the ceiling price.

Most bank stocks gained ground, with NVB, SHB and BAB being the biggest gainers, surging 7.7% to VND22,500, 2.6% to VND27,800 and 2.2% to VND23,200, respectively.

Securities stocks were also the major contributors. APS soared 5.6% to VND11,400, while SHS rose 1.9% to VND42,200 and MBS rose 3.9% to VND29,100.

SHB led the northern bourse in terms of liquidity, having 17.47 million shares changing hands, followed by VND with 13.2 million shares.

