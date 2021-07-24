Virtual concerts raise funds for the needy

HCM CITY — Well-known Vietnamese musicians and singers across the country are working on a new virtual concert series to support people severely affected by COVID-19.
The programme called Sing for Life – Sing for Love was initiated by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee (HCYU) and its partners.
According to the organisers, the series' goal is raising money for the fund "San Sẻ Yêu Thương – Chung Tay Vượt Qua Đại Dịch" (Share Your Love to Overcome the Pandemic Together) launched by the HCYU Central Committee last April.
It aims to inspire people to live optimistically through performances of famous Vietnamese singers, as well as talk shows about special people who are devoted to the country's COVID-19 prevention and control work.
In the first concert held on July 18, veteran singer Hồng Nhung and young singers Bảo Trâm and Hoàng Dũng offered stay-at-home audiences a night of beautiful songs and emotional stories.
The 130-minute show themed "Phía Trước Là Bầu Trời" (Sky Ahead) featured Nhung's favourite songs like Giọt Sương Trên Mí Mắt (Dew Drops on the Eyelids) and Quê Hương Cần Nắng (Sunshine in the Homeland).
Nhung said: "In tough times, the arts contributes to bringing people hope and leads them to good things."
Singer Trâm sang Chỉ Còn Những Mùa Nhớ (Only Remembered), while Dũng presented his own compositions Nàng Thơ (Muse), and Đôi Lời Tình Ca (Love Song).
Both singers performed the favourite Vietnamese duet Tình Yêu Tôi Hát (I Sing about Love) composed by Việt Anh.
The singers also shared stories about good people and actions happening daily everywhere during the pandemic, and encouraged people to stay together to overcome tough times.
Musician Dương Cầm, the programme's music director, said: "We are happy to sing for sharing. It's the responsibility of the artists, using our talents to bring love and joy to people."
The organisers said they had received more than VNĐ300 million (US$13,000) and 20,000 N95 masks after the first show. All donations will be sent to frontline forces and people affected by COVID-19 in the city and southern provinces.
Sing for Life – Sing for Love concerts will be broadcast live on the programme's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8pm on Thursdays of the second and fourth weeks of the month.
For contributions, contact the Việt Nam Volunteer Information Resource Centre at phone number 097 848 2330, or email [email protected] .
Money can also be directly transferred to the "San Sẻ Yêu Thương – Chung Tay Vượt Qua Đại Dịch" Fund account 1902.6637.1956.89 at Techcombank – Hà Thành Branch.
Donations will be collected before, during and after the show. — VNS
