Vinmart offers health insurance to millions of customers

A Vinmart supermarket. Customers who shop in person at VinMart/VinMart+ nation-wide between July 26 and August 25 will have chance to get an insurance package for free. — Photo courtesy of Masan

VinCommerce General Commercial Services Joint Stock Company (VCM), a retail affiliate of Masan Group (Masan) on Sunday bought a 'Khoe manh trong mua dich' insurance package from the Military Insurance Corporation for Masan's employees and partners.

It is also providing the insurance package for free to customers who shop in person at VinMart/VinMart+ supermarkets and convenience stores nation-wide for at least VND300,000 ($13.03) between July 26 and August 25.

With this, customers will be covered for up to VND40 million ($1,739) for a period of 30 days from the date the policy comes into effect.

Designed exclusively for VinCommerce by MIC, the package offers two benefits.

In case of hospitalisation or treatment at facilities on the recommendation of authorised agenices, customers will get an allowance of VND120,000 per day for a maximum of 14 days per person during the insurance period. In case of surgery, they will get payment a maximum of VND40 million.

The second benefit will accrue if a customer is totally and permanently disabled or dies due to illness, with the beneficiary receiving a settlement of VND40 million.

More information about the programme is available at the nearly 2,500 VinMart/VinMart+ supermarkets and stores nation-wide and at https://emic.vn/static/m_care.pdf

Masan and the Military Insurance Corporation are also working jointly on health insurance products for people with special difficulties to help reduce the burden on the Government and foster social security.

These activities underline Masan Group's mission of 'Uplifting the material and spiritual life of Vietnamese consumers' and VCM's 'consumer-centric' business philosophy.

Masan has contributed to the national COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and donated medical equipment to hospitals and other medical facilities and millions of units of essential items such as food and beverages to localities hit by the pandemic.

Its employees have set up a fund called 'Quy Nguoi Masan giup Nguoi Masan' to help colleagues in difficult circumstances or are serving customers on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic. — VNS