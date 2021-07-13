Vingroup’s VinWonders shop project at Phu Quoc United Center – the ‘Sleepless Super Complex’ officially launched

Vingroup, on July 13, officially launched the VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc project in its sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – the Phu Quoc United Center. Located in the most prime location of Asia’s leading theme park, the shops will be the golden focus of investment in the real estate market in 2021.

VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc is located in the centre of the crowded gateway to VinWonders Phu Quoc – the largest theme park in Viet Nam under Vingroup’s sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – the Phu Quoc United Center. The project is well planned with Medieval European architectural design and includes three commercial subdivisions, namely Fairy Town, Greek Town and Palma Town with breathtaking beauty like an impressively colourful fairy kingdom.

VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc project at Vingroup’s sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – Phu Quoc United Center includes 3 commercial subdivisions with Medieval European architectural design.

Located at the “golden heart” of VinWonders Phu Quoc, Fairy Town subdivision will be first opened for sale this July with a limited number of only 242 shops, divided into four sub-zones including Colmar Town, Garish Town, Grimm Square and European Avenue.

Inspired by Colmar Town (France) as the prettiest old town in the world with sloping and tiled roofs in a delicate colour scheme, Colmar Town is a meticulously designed and built sub-zone. All 59 shops of this sub-zone are located on the major arterial road of Ganh Dau – Cua Can as one of the busiest streets in Phu Quoc with a vibrant round-the-clock trading atmosphere. Colmar Town was designed to become an entertainment, trade and service centre not only for visitors but also a favourite destination of local people.

Garish Town sub-zone impresses visitors with its colourful houses with dark painted walls, showing the peace and simplicity of the beautiful and poetic Fairy Avenue. Located next to the parking lot covering an area of more than 17,000m2, Garish Town is the first gate to welcome visitors to explore Phu Quoc United Center. The frontage of all 63 shops is the 35m wide Fairy Boulevard with direct access to Vinpearl resort villa and hotel complex which make them become an entertainment and shopping centre for the most elite visitors.

Surrounding Grimm Square of VinWonders Theme Park, the Grimm Square sub-zone is featured by ancient red-brown roofed houses and perfectly straight window frames as those in Grimms’ Fairy Tales. Located at the centre of the project, the 88 Grimm Square shops are a must-see destination for visitors to VinWonders.

Last but not least is the European Avenue sub-zone located on the main access road to the wondrous world of VinWonders. With a limited number of only 32 apartments at the central location, European Avenue is a check-in destination for all visitors when coming to VinWonders and Phu Quoc United Center.

Located in the top entertainment centre in Viet Nam and the region, the official launch of VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc in July creates a special and rare investment opportunity in the real estate market to boost the recovery of the tourism market as soon as the pandemic is under control.

On the official launch of the project, the investor offers many attractive deals for customers when buying shops at VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc such as monetary support for two years at 5 oer cent per year based on the price upon signing the contract or reduction of the payment value by 8 per cent on the selling price (excluding VAT). Customers are also entitled to a preferential interest rate and principal grace period up to 24 months from the date of the first disbursement but no later than March 31, 2023. After the period with preferential interest rates, customers are entitled to a grace period of 36 months.

Additionally, owners of VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc are also entitled to special offers such as a voucher of VND200 million to buy a VinFast Lux SA2.0 car and a voucher to use services at VinWonder Phu Quoc and Safari Phu Quoc once a month for two people within the first year.