Vingroup’s VinWonders shop project at Phu Quoc United Center – the ‘Sleepless Super Complex’ officially launched

- Quality talent key for the sustainable recovery of the aviation industry
- Amazing International Baccalaureate Diploma results at European International School Ho Chi Minh City
- Aozora bank (Japanese ) to support the Vietnam Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund
- Giant of the Chinese auto industry and their ambition for the Vietnamese light truck market amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- Grand Marina, Saigon successfully established the sector of branded residences in Viet Nam
Vingroup, on July 13, officially launched the VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc project in its sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – the Phu Quoc United Center. Located in the most prime location of Asia’s leading theme park, the shops will be the golden focus of investment in the real estate market in 2021.
VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc is located in the centre of the crowded gateway to VinWonders Phu Quoc – the largest theme park in Viet Nam under Vingroup’s sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – the Phu Quoc United Center. The project is well planned with Medieval European architectural design and includes three commercial subdivisions, namely Fairy Town, Greek Town and Palma Town with breathtaking beauty like an impressively colourful fairy kingdom.
VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc project at Vingroup’s sleepless super tourism-resort-entertainment complex – Phu Quoc United Center includes 3 commercial subdivisions with Medieval European architectural design.
Located at the “golden heart” of VinWonders Phu Quoc, Fairy Town subdivision will be first opened for sale this July with a limited number of only 242 shops, divided into four sub-zones including Colmar Town, Garish Town, Grimm Square and European Avenue.
Inspired by Colmar Town (France) as the prettiest old town in the world with sloping and tiled roofs in a delicate colour scheme, Colmar Town is a meticulously designed and built sub-zone. All 59 shops of this sub-zone are located on the major arterial road of Ganh Dau – Cua Can as one of the busiest streets in Phu Quoc with a vibrant round-the-clock trading atmosphere. Colmar Town was designed to become an entertainment, trade and service centre not only for visitors but also a favourite destination of local people.
Garish Town sub-zone impresses visitors with its colourful houses with dark painted walls, showing the peace and simplicity of the beautiful and poetic Fairy Avenue. Located next to the parking lot covering an area of more than 17,000m2, Garish Town is the first gate to welcome visitors to explore Phu Quoc United Center. The frontage of all 63 shops is the 35m wide Fairy Boulevard with direct access to Vinpearl resort villa and hotel complex which make them become an entertainment and shopping centre for the most elite visitors.
Surrounding Grimm Square of VinWonders Theme Park, the Grimm Square sub-zone is featured by ancient red-brown roofed houses and perfectly straight window frames as those in Grimms’ Fairy Tales. Located at the centre of the project, the 88 Grimm Square shops are a must-see destination for visitors to VinWonders.
Last but not least is the European Avenue sub-zone located on the main access road to the wondrous world of VinWonders. With a limited number of only 32 apartments at the central location, European Avenue is a check-in destination for all visitors when coming to VinWonders and Phu Quoc United Center.
Located in the top entertainment centre in Viet Nam and the region, the official launch of VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc in July creates a special and rare investment opportunity in the real estate market to boost the recovery of the tourism market as soon as the pandemic is under control.
On the official launch of the project, the investor offers many attractive deals for customers when buying shops at VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc such as monetary support for two years at 5 oer cent per year based on the price upon signing the contract or reduction of the payment value by 8 per cent on the selling price (excluding VAT). Customers are also entitled to a preferential interest rate and principal grace period up to 24 months from the date of the first disbursement but no later than March 31, 2023. After the period with preferential interest rates, customers are entitled to a grace period of 36 months.
Additionally, owners of VinWonders Shop Phu Quoc are also entitled to special offers such as a voucher of VND200 million to buy a VinFast Lux SA2.0 car and a voucher to use services at VinWonder Phu Quoc and Safari Phu Quoc once a month for two people within the first year.
|
Officially opened on April 21 this year, Phu Quoc United Center made a big splash in the tourism market in Viet Nam and the region. The super complex has a scale of more than 1,000 hectares with a system of hotel brands from Mini Hotels to 5-star names such as Vinpearl, VinOasis, VinHoliday and Radisson Blue, etc. Besides, there is an ecosystem to meet all entertainment, shopping and resort needs, such as VinWonders Phu Quoc – the largest theme park in Viet Nam; Vinpearl Safari – the largest semi-wild animal conservation park in Viet Nam; Vinpearl Convention Center – a 5-star Meeting Incentive Conference Event (MICE) system, Vinpearl Golf – an IGM 18-hole golf course; Vinmec Hospital, and Grand World sleepless shopping and entertainment city, etc. With the most complete and unique ecosystem in Viet Nam, Phu Quoc United Center not only satisfies the needs of enjoying – playing – resting – exploring but also brings unprecedented business and investment opportunities in Viet Nam.
VinWonders Phu Quoc Theme Park covers an area of up to 50 hectares with six subdivisions, representing six territories with 12 unique themes inspired by famous civilisations of the world. After less than a month of opening and with more than 100 games, VinWonders Phu Quoc Theme Park has attracted 17,000 visitors per day, proving its irresistible attraction as well as the limitless business potential of the shops here.
- Pontiac Fiero: The Definitive History
- It Was Japan’s Most Daring Car. Then the Economy Imploded
- How A Mythical Soccer Stadium Became Queens' Biggest Political Football
- How A Mythical Soccer Stadium Became Queens' Biggest Political Futbol
- 'We Do Big Things': State of the Union 2011
- BMW: Driven by Design
- The Deadliest Catch
- The American Presidency
- Who controls the internet? Ted Cruz's fantasy vs. the reality
- The Air Force’s $10,000 toilet cover
Vingroup's VinWonders shop project at Phu Quoc United Center - the 'Sleepless Super Complex' officially launched have 1009 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.