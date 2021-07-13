VinFast officially becomes operational in North America, Europe

The move aims to prepare for the debut of Vinfast's electric cars in those markets and is a step towards the goal of turning VinFast into a global smart electric car manufacturer.
The U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are five key markets in the firm's business expansion plan.
VinFast has reportedly worked to quickly complete its operation apparatus in these countries over the past year.
Apart from the key management posts held by Vietnamese, the company has recruited a number of experienced automobile and business experts from major car makers like Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Toyota, and Nissan to complete its system, expand the network of partners, and prepare for the debut.
Vinfast has also tailored its business strategies to the specific characteristics of each market.
The Vietnamese car maker is set to launch two smart electric car models, VF e35 and VF e36, globally in March 2022.
CEO of the company Thai Thi Thanh Hai said VinFast considers North America and Europe's road maps for banning internal combustion engine cars to switch to electric vehicles as a great chance for it to conquer global markets.
Earlier, its first electric car model, VF e34, set a record in the Vietnamese market when over 25,000 orders were made in just a short period of time after the launch.
Source: VNA
- King to leave job as Adidas North America president
- Ford's unexpected decision: to stop selling sedans in North America and exit unprofitable markets
- St Barbara deal hunt turns to North America
- Porsche Cars North America Sales by Model: April 2018
- Ford Will Drop Focus and Fusion Sedans in North America
- Ford plans to trim all but two models in North America
- Ford Cutting Car Lineup to Two Vehicles for North America
- Top North America Container Traffic Ends 2016 On A Strong Note
- Subway Expects Several Closures in North America; Expansion Internationally
- Subway expects to close hundreds of locations in North America, expand overseas
- Chevy Confirms Cruze Diesel coming to North America
- McLaren notches 5,000th vehicle delivery in North America
- Senate panel advances nominees to lead US military in Asia-Pacific, North America
- Ford will prune passenger car lineup to just 2 models in North America
- Tibet Museum Kicks off Exhibition and Fundraising Campaign Tour of North America
- South Korean-Japanese officials discuss North Korea’s denuclearization
- McLaren Announces 3 Track Events For North America
- Twitter outages reported across North America, parts of Europe and Japan
- Trump threatens to punish countries that don’t support North American World Cup bid
- Trump will not attend the 2018 Summit of the Americas in Peru
VinFast officially becomes operational in North America, Europe have 411 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.