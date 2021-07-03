Vietnam’s green mangos promoted in Australia

The batch was imported by Melbourne-based Dalat Import-Export Company and distributed by ASEAN Produce Pty Company.

Another batch of 25 tonnes of Son La green mangos, exported by Rong Do Company, is also expected to be delivered soon.

As part of the program, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia is also working to add Vietnamese green mangos to restaurants' menus.

Accordingly, An Viet restaurant chain in Sydney agreed to not only bring green mangos to its menus but also place orders and deliver them to consumers.

The office also offered a prize worth 500 AUD for a lucky consumer who buys green mangos or orders dishes made from the fruit.

It also launched marketing campaigns on social media and called on residents to buy mangos in Sydney and Melbourne.

Consumers will also have a chance to win prizes such as Vietnamese coffee branded Dr. Nam.

In the first four months of this year, Vietnam exported mangos worth 275,000 USD to Australia.

Since 2019, green mangos have been chosen by the office to step up marketing, together with frozen durian, rice and other farm produce. In 2020, green mango exports to Australia doubled the volume in the previous year.

In the first five months of 2021, Vietnam's farm produce exports to Australia surged by 51 percent year-on-year to over 34 million USD.

Source: VNA