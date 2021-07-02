Vietnam's Covid-19 tally exceeds 18,000 with 219 new cases

The Saigon Times

Residents in HCMC have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam's Covid-19 tally has exceeded 18,000 as the Ministry of Health has reported 219 new cases – PHOTO: THANH HA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, July 2, confirmed 219 new Covid-19 cases, with 210 of them infected locally and nine imported, sending the country's Covid-19 tally to 18,121.

All of the imported cases were detected in Tay Ninh Province. They were quarantined right after entering Vietnam through the Moc Bai International Border Gate. They tested positive for Covid-19 on July 1 and are being treated at the Tay Ninh Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital.

Among the domestic infections, HCMC still took the lead with 150 fresh cases, followed by Phu Yen with 20 cases, Binh Duong with 13 cases and Quang Ngai with 10 cases.

In addition, three each were reported in Danang and Vinh Long, two each in Long An, An Giang and Tay Ninh, and one each in Nghe An, Dong Thap, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Lam Dong.

Up to 163 cases were detected at quarantine facilities and in areas under lockdown.

Thus, the latest Covid-19 wave has spread to 52 localities as Lam Dong has reported its first Covid-19 case in the current outbreak, who was a woman returning to the province from HCMC.

As for the cases in HCMC, the infection sources of 33 cases remain unknown.

Thus, Vietnam had 545 new Covid-19 cases today, including 18 imported cases and 527 domestic infections. Of the total, HCMC continued accounting for the most with 419 cases.

Today, 148 patients were announced to have recovered from the disease.

As the pandemic has become more complicated, Dong Thap Province has imposed social distancing in Chau Thanh District for 14 days, starting from 12 p.m. today.

Chau Thanh District Chairman Pham Tan Xieu called on local residents to only go out if necessary, avoid gatherings of over three people in public places and keep a minimum distance of two meters from each other.

The district has suspended production and business activities, except for essential ones, and asked restaurants, eateries and coffee shops to offer takeaway services only. Health declaration has been compulsory for all residents.

In addition, vehicles transporting passengers from other districts and localities can pass through Chau Thanh but must not stop for pick-ups and drop-offs in the province.

Today, the government of Thanh Hoa Province proposed the Ministry of Transport suspending commercial flights to and from the Tho Xuan Airport in the province from today until the pandemic is put under control.

According to the provincial government, the Covid-19 pandemic has been raging in many localities, including Thanh Hoa and neighboring localities, and the risk of the pandemic transmission from other localities to Thanh Hoa is high.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport had agreed to suspend flights to Con Dao Island off Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and those between HCMC and Quang Ninh, Haiphong, Gia Lai, Quang Binh and Nghe An.

