Vietnam's Covid-19 count exceeds 90,000
The Saigon Times
|A woman has her health checked before being vaccinated against Covid-19. Vietnam's Covid-19 count has exceeded 90,000 – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, July 24, reported 3,977 new Covid-19 cases, including 27 imported cases and 3,950 domestic infections in 27 localities, sending the country's Covid-19 caseload to 90,934.
Of the new cases, 355 cases were found in the community.
HCMC continued accounting for the most of the new cases, at 3,326, followed by its neighbors of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with 262, 99 and 63 cases, respectively.
Besides, 46 other cases were found in Dong Thap, 31 in Binh Thuan, 24 in Daklak, 23 in Can Tho and 12 in Binh Dinh. Eighteen other localities reported fewer than 10 cases each.
With the new infections, HCMC recorded 5,396 cases today, while Long An had 1,892 cases, including 1,288 cases detected from July 14 to 22 and updated to the national Covid-19 case management system this morning. Infections in HCMC remain highly feverish, as the total caseload in the ongoing fourth wave has reached 55,870.
In the current Covid-19 outbreak, which began on April 27, 87,141 cases have been detected in 62 localities.
Today, 2,047 Covid-19 patients were released from hospital.
As the number of Covid-19 cases in HCMC has been escalating, the city has prepared for a scenario of 80,000 infections.
Accordingly, the HCMC Hospital of Dermatology and Venereology, the Hospital for Rehabilitation and Professional Diseases, the Hospital of Post and Telecoms, the Transport Hospital, the HCMC Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital and some district hospitals will be converted into Covid-19 treatment hospitals.
The city will also mobilize private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, including Hoan My Sai Gon, Trieu An, City International, Van Hanh, Hoan My Thu Duc and Xuyen A.
In addition, more hospitals will be assigned to treat Covid-19 patients with severe underlying illnesses, such as the University Medical Center, Hung Vuong, Binh Dan, Gia An 115, Tam Duc Heart Hospital and Vinmec Central Park.
Meanwhile, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital and People’s Hospital 115 will receive critical patients.
According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), the city is treating more than 37,400 Covid-19 patients, including 619 patients intubated and 12 others put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines. The city has recorded 496 Covid-19 deaths.
On July 23, 2,226 Covid-19 patients in the city were discharged from hospital, sending the city's total patients released from hospital to 10,699.
HCDC informed that the city had detected 36 pandemic clusters at traditional wet markets and a new cluster in Ward 19, Binh Thanh District. However, clusters in companies in industrial and export processing zones have been put under control.
