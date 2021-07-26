Vietnamese warships join fleet review in Russia

Under the command of Deputy Chief of Naval Region 4 Naval Captain Trinh Xuan Tung, the warships represented the VPN at the review in celebration of the 325th founding anniversary of the Russian Federation Navy. The event saw the attendance of Admiral Sergei Iosifovich Avakyants, Commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
This is the second time that the VPN has joined the fleet review. The first was in 2019 when frigate 016-Quang Trung brought a VPN mission to Vladivostok. During its first participation in the review, Admiral Sergei Iosifovich Avakyants expressed his hope that the VPN would regularly send its ships to the event.
Founded in 1696 under the reign of Tsar Peter the Great (Pyotr I), the Russian Federation Navy now has various units at strategic and operational levels like the Baltic Fleet, the Northern Fleet, and the Pacific Fleet. In a rapidly-changing world, the Russian Federation has been modernizing its naval force to be ready to respond to any threats, ensuring security and protecting national sovereignty and interests.
The fleet review in celebration of the founding anniversary of the Russian Federation Navy is held annually in different localities in Russia, including Vladivostok.
The active participation of the two frigates in the review has contributed to affirming the support of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense as well as the VPN for international events held by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation as well as the Russian Federation Navy.
Below are a number of images taken at the fleet review.
Translated by Huu Duong
- The US says it didn't give Russia any advance warning about targets hit in Syria strikes
- 'We are being threatened': Russia seethes over US-led military strikes in Syria
- A look at the region’s firepower shows who would win if the US and allies fought Russia and Syria today
- Trump is more worried about Michael Cohen's criminal case than he is about the Russia investigation
- The overlooked games of 2015: World of Warships
- We built this fleet on rock & roll: See Sid Meier’s Starships in action
- Australia, US blame Russia for 'NotPetya' cyber attack
- White House blames Russia for NotPetya cyberattack
- White House walks back Nikki Haley's Russia sanctions talk
- X-Men: Apocalypse review
- How Russia’s New Doomsday Torpedo Works
- Red Dawn review: The revolution will be redubbed and heavily edited
- U.S. and Russia Agree to Continue Arms Reduction Efforts
- Battleship review
- The Dark Knight Rises review
- Two top autonomous car tech companies join forces
- Govt review: auDA needs to fix its problems — or else
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation review: Knowing is half the battle; the other half is explosions
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review: tomorrow's display in yesterday's laptop
- These are the 10 biggest navies in the world
Vietnamese warships join fleet review in Russia have 435 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.