Vietnamese warships arrive in China

The two Vietnamese battleships, led by naval Captain Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of Naval Region 4, will attend the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) at the invitation of the PLA Navy.
The reception for the Vietnamese mission saw the presence of naval Captain Huang Hai Jun, Deputy Director of the North Sea Fleet's Training Center; troops from the North Sea Fleet; and children of Qingdao city.
Naval Captain Huang Hai Jun welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and wished that their working trip to Qingdao will be successful, contributing to expanding the sound cooperation and relationship between the two navies and militaries.
Translated by Van Hieu
