PANO – The two Vietnamese frigates, the HQ-011 Dinh Tien Hoang and the HQ-012 Ly Thai To have concluded their visit to Indonesia and PANO would like to introduce some images of their activities in Jakarta taken by PANO’s reporter Ngoc Hung.

(more…)

Vietnamese naval ships' visit to Indonesia have 304 words, post on at November 15, 2014. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.