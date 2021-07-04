Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to US on Independence Day

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on July 4 sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the US' 245th Independence Day (July 4, 1776 – 2021).

On this occasion, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ cabled congratulatory messages to President of the US Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The same day, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also congratulated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After normalisation of ties and setting up of diplomatic relations in 1995, the US and Việt Nam have become trusted partners on many fronts.

The US has become Việt Nam's largest export market in the first five months of 2021, with trade value reaching US$37.6 billion, up 49.8 compared to the same period last year. — VNS