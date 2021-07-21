Vietnamese, Indian naval forces to boost cooperation

Despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two defense ministries’ and naval forces’ collaboration has been maintained through exchanges at all levels and teleconferences. Cooperation in various fields, including defense industry, marine security, training and education, has been realized with positive outcomes.
The Vietnamese officer stated that the two naval forces’ cooperation in training and education, information technology, and technical services has been implemented as planned. A ceremony was also held to welcome an Indian naval ship to Vietnam.
The two officers agreed to continue encouraging exchanges via teleconferences and to convene the 5th consultation for staff-and-command officers once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in both countries.
The Vietnamese officer said he would propose to the leadership of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry to send a Vietnamese naval ship to the upcoming multilateral naval exercise, MILAN 2022, in India.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
