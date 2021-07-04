Vietnamese Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers

The Government has just issued Resolution No 68 on a number of policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worth a total of VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.13 billion).
|
|
Workers working on protective clothings. — VNA/VNS Photo
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung on Thursday afternoon during the regular Government press meeting has discussed the details of the support package.
Dung said that Resolution 68 was issued in the context of the fourth outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on a large scale, affecting many industries and fields. The Politburo on June 25 agreed to support workers and employers affected by the pandemic.
Minister Dung emphasised that the support solutions this time focus mainly on the group of workers in industrial zones and export processing zones.
“In Resolution 68, some basic principles are set out, such as ensuring timely support, to the right people, publicity and transparency, simple and easy criteria and procedures for employees and employers to access," he said.
Concerned agencies allocate the budget according to regulations, balancing the central budget and the local budget, said Dung.
There are 12 supporting policies introduced in the recently issued Resolution. Some policies can be mentioned such as reducing the contribution to the insurance fund for occupational accidents and diseases, suspend the payment of retirement and survivorship funds, use unemployment insurance funds to support vocational training and job changes; support to employees with their labour contracts temporarily terminated; and additional support and assistance to children.
In addition, the Resolution supports employees who suspended labour contracts or took unpaid leave from May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 but were participating in compulsory insurance with the support level of VNĐ1.8-3.7 million ($78-160) per month depending on their work delay period.
Employees who work under labour contracts but have been suspended from work due to medical quarantine or in lockdown areas, will receive one-time support of VNĐ1 million ($43) per person.
In addition, tour guides who are suspended from work will enjoy one-time support of VNĐ3.7 million ($160).
Pregnant employees are provided an additional VNĐ1 million ($43) per person.
Children who have to be treated for COVID-19 or under medical quarantine will be covered with support of VNĐ1 million ($43) per child.
Meanwhile, companies will get loans to pay for workers during suspended time and for production recovery, while freelancers and a number of other cases will also receive support.
Dung said that Resolution 68 also promulgated policies to support businesses to borrow money for wages and to restore production and business.
Source: VNS
