Vietnamese goods increase presence on foreign supermarket shelves

The lychee connection

After a successful 2020 launch, the Japanese retail giant AEON continues to import and sell Vietnamese lychees in its supermarket chain in Japan through its member company AEON Topvalu Vietnam. The first batch of Vietnam's fresh lychees hit the shelves of supermarkets in Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture for the first time, as part of a Vietnamese Goods Week in the AEON Mall Kagoshima from June 4 to 6. According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, to bring more Vietnamese lychees to Japanese consumers, over 300 stores and supermarkets of AEON across Japan held a Vietnamese Goods Week from June 25 to 27.

Vietnamese lychees on the shelves of Singaporean supermarkets

The early-ripening "u hong" lychees from Hai Duong Province's Thanh Ha District arrived in Singaporean supermarkets in early June, selling at a promotional price of VND105,000 per kg in the first week and VND120,000 per kg in the following weeks. The Vietnamese lychees are sold at all the 230 FairPrice supermarkets this year, many more than last year when they were sold only at hypermarkets or major FairPrice shopping malls.

Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center (HPA), said HPA strengthened connections to bring Vietnamese goods to the Thanh Binh Jeune supermarket in France two years ago. With direct promotion activities suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic, HPA coordinated with the Vietnam Trade Office in France and the Thanh Binh Jeune supermarket to organize online trade promotion.

Developing distribution channels abroad

To pile Vietnamese goods onto shelves around the world, the Hanoi People's Committee issued Plan 116/KH-UBND on mobilizing overseas Vietnamese to introduce products and develop distribution channels.

According to the plan, departments and agencies will enhance information dissemination and strengthen connection with enterprises in order to bring Vietnamese goods to markets and stores of overseas Vietnamese. In addition, they will pay higher attention to improving product quality and ensuring food hygiene and safety in order to meet the conditions for export and consumption in foreign markets.

HPA will continue to carry out trade promotion activities to bring Vietnamese goods to foreign distribution channels. Two fairs at the AEON Mall Long Bien and AEON Mall Ha Dong will be implemented when the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control. About 20 percent of booths will sell handicrafts from Hanoi's craft villages, Mai Anh said, adding that HPA will select 200-300 One Commune One Product (OCOP) products to introduce to AEON buyers.

In the past five years, the total value of Vietnamese goods exported to Japan by AEON has increased by 120 percent per year on average, reaching US$1.4 billion. The export of Vietnamese goods through the distribution network of foreign retail groups is considered an effective and sustainable channel to deliver high-quality Vietnamese products to millions of consumers around the world.

The Hanoi People's Committee has signed a cooperation agreement with AEON to bring Vietnamese goods to its supermarkets in Japan and Vietnam for 20 years.

Nguyen Hanh